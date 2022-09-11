Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Bossier City hosting 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

21st 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony, Bossier City.
21st 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony, Bossier City.(Bossier City Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the city of Bossier is inviting the community to join them in their 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road, starting at 9 a.m. the remembrance event begins with a moment of silence in honor of all those who lost their lives during the World Trade Centers attacks on 9-11, 2001.

Keep Bossier Beautiful and Bossier City holds its 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Keep Bossier Beautiful and Bossier City holds its 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony.(Bossier City Police Department)

The Master of Ceremonies, Sonja Bailes, will head the ceremony with many guest speakers.

Itinerary for the event:

9:03 Moment of Silence

  • Master of Ceremonies, Sonja Bailes
  • Bossier School Public Relations Liaison

Welcome

  • Richard Ray, Bossier City Assistant Attorney
  • Lynn Bryan, Executive Director Keep Bossier Beautiful

Opening Invocation

  • Lorenzo Johnson, Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church

Presentation of Colors

  • Barksdale Air Force Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance

  • Students from Bossier Parish Schools

National Anthem

  • Abigail Weyermueller, Providence Classical Academy student

Bossier Elementary School Essay Contest Winner

  • “What is a Hero?”

Introduction of Keynote Speaker

  • Julian Whittington, Bossier Parish Sheriff

Keynote Speaker

  • Major Bryan C. Sprankle (Ret.), United States Marine Corps

Benediction

  • Rev. Billy Pierce
  • Bossier Sheriff’s Department, Chaplin (Ret.)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another was injured in this two-vehicle wreck just north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
ShaToria Jones, 22
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

Latest News

NWLA Makerspace throwing a Family Fun Block Party.
Family Fun Block Party being thrown by NWLA Makerspace, 318 Makes
Poetry to the Rescue
Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue
Poetry to the Rescue event takes place in Allendale
Poetry to the Rescue event takes place in Allendale
Greenwood residents pay respects at new veterans memorial
Greenwood residents pay respects at new veterans memorial