Bossier City hosting 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the city of Bossier is inviting the community to join them in their 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road, starting at 9 a.m. the remembrance event begins with a moment of silence in honor of all those who lost their lives during the World Trade Centers attacks on 9-11, 2001.
The Master of Ceremonies, Sonja Bailes, will head the ceremony with many guest speakers.
Itinerary for the event:
9:03 Moment of Silence
- Master of Ceremonies, Sonja Bailes
- Bossier School Public Relations Liaison
Welcome
- Richard Ray, Bossier City Assistant Attorney
- Lynn Bryan, Executive Director Keep Bossier Beautiful
Opening Invocation
- Lorenzo Johnson, Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church
Presentation of Colors
- Barksdale Air Force Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
- Students from Bossier Parish Schools
National Anthem
- Abigail Weyermueller, Providence Classical Academy student
Bossier Elementary School Essay Contest Winner
- “What is a Hero?”
Introduction of Keynote Speaker
- Julian Whittington, Bossier Parish Sheriff
Keynote Speaker
- Major Bryan C. Sprankle (Ret.), United States Marine Corps
Benediction
- Rev. Billy Pierce
- Bossier Sheriff’s Department, Chaplin (Ret.)
