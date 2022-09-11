Bossier City hosting 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the city of Bossier is inviting the community to join them in their 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road, starting at 9 a.m. the remembrance event begins with a moment of silence in honor of all those who lost their lives during the World Trade Centers attacks on 9-11, 2001.

Keep Bossier Beautiful and Bossier City holds its 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony. (Bossier City Police Department)

The Master of Ceremonies, Sonja Bailes, will head the ceremony with many guest speakers.

Itinerary for the event:

9:03 Moment of Silence

Master of Ceremonies, Sonja Bailes

Bossier School Public Relations Liaison

Welcome

Richard Ray, Bossier City Assistant Attorney

Lynn Bryan, Executive Director Keep Bossier Beautiful

Opening Invocation

Lorenzo Johnson, Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church

Presentation of Colors

Barksdale Air Force Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance

Students from Bossier Parish Schools

National Anthem

Abigail Weyermueller, Providence Classical Academy student

Bossier Elementary School Essay Contest Winner

“What is a Hero?”

Introduction of Keynote Speaker

Julian Whittington, Bossier Parish Sheriff

Keynote Speaker

Major Bryan C. Sprankle (Ret.), United States Marine Corps

Benediction

Rev. Billy Pierce

Bossier Sheriff’s Department, Chaplin (Ret.)

