Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park.

Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more.

“Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community and show people from the last couple of years that now is a good time to get back out,” said Poetic X.

Attendees also said the event was an opportunity for the community to celebrate each other.

