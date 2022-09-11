Alexandria Police Union endorses Catherine Davidson for mayor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Officer’s Association, Local 833, has voted to endorse Catherine Davidson for Mayor of Alexandria following a mayoral forum the association hosted on Sept 1.

Of the five candidates running, Davidson was one of three to attend, including former Mayor Jacques Roy and local business owner Lorenzo Davis, Sr. Mayor Jeff Hall could not attend due to an illness.

The endorsement was announced in a letter to Davidson that states in part:

“The Association voted to endorse your candidacy as a result of your continued, vocal, and active support of the men and women of the Alexandria Police Department, the issues they have faced in the past and continue to face, and your commitment to public safety. We trust and look forward to working with you on matters of public safety and mutual concern, including officer retention and recruitment, compensation; deficient and worn-out equipment; increased training, community policing, and the lack of specific, departmental budgeting to fully addresses the diverse needs of a modern law enforcement agency - all of which have contributed to the current public safety crisis.”

This is the first time in history the Union has endorsed a candidate for public office.

Alexandria Police Officers Association Local 833's letter to Catherine Davidson. (Credit: KALB)

Davidson responded to the endorsement in a social media post:

To the APD Union, I am honored and humbled to receive this historical endorsement of the membership of the APD Union. Thank you for your courage and commitment to the safety of Alexandria. Please know I will continue my unwavering support of the Alexandria Police Department. I look forward to a collaborative implementation of our plan to address the issues facing the Alexandria Police Department which will change the direction of Alexandria’s public safety crisis. Again, thank you for your support of our vision and thank you for your confidence in my plan and my ability to lead Alexandria. Sincerely, Catherine

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.