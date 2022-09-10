A nice Saturday with minimal rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We are going to see a sunny day today and it will be a nice one along with the sunshine. The humidity won’t be out of control so it will not be very uncomfortable. Highs today will reach the low-90s. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon but it is more likely for you to stay dry than not. Those chances fade after the sun goes down, lows in the low-70s expected.

Tomorrow will also be a very nice day with even more minimal rain chances. Highs in the low-90s are expected with plenty of sunshine. The afternoon might see a random shower popping up but they’re even more unlikely compared to today. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s.

Now looking ahead to next week, a dryer pattern moves into the region which will result in less humidity in the ArkLaTex and very clear days and nights. Highs approaching the 90-degree mark are expected through the week but with the dryer air, it will not feel that bad at all. Still could see an afternoon pop-up or two but even those chances are minimal.

