Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

A nice Saturday with minimal rain chances

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We are going to see a sunny day today and it will be a nice one along with the sunshine. The humidity won’t be out of control so it will not be very uncomfortable. Highs today will reach the low-90s. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon but it is more likely for you to stay dry than not. Those chances fade after the sun goes down, lows in the low-70s expected.

Tomorrow will also be a very nice day with even more minimal rain chances. Highs in the low-90s are expected with plenty of sunshine. The afternoon might see a random shower popping up but they’re even more unlikely compared to today. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s.

Now looking ahead to next week, a dryer pattern moves into the region which will result in less humidity in the ArkLaTex and very clear days and nights. Highs approaching the 90-degree mark are expected through the week but with the dryer air, it will not feel that bad at all. Still could see an afternoon pop-up or two but even those chances are minimal.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another was injured in this two-vehicle wreck just north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
One person was shot the night of Sept. 8, 2022, in the parking lot of Texas Liquor Stop in the...
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
ShaToria Jones, 22
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old

Latest News

Widely scattered showers possible today but otherwise sunny
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Widely scattered showers possible Saturday
A few Saturday showers during an otherwise nice weekend
Widely scattered showers possible Saturday
Austin's Friday Evening Weather Update
A few showers possible tomorrow
Austin's Friday Afternoon Web Hit