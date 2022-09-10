Music to your ears: Highland Jazz and Blues Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Autumn rolls around and that means it’s time for the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival. Head on over to the “party in the park” on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Once again, Columbia Park will be packed full of powerful performers, fantastic food, and amazing artists that you don’t want to miss. Enjoy the free admission for an afternoon of music!

The lineup for 2022 is stacked! Buddy Flett starts the action on the Pavilion Stage at 11:00 am. He’s followed by Blues Trippers, Everett Street Jazz, Maggie Belle, and Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears. Over at the BOM Stage at the Gazebo, you’ll be treated to the Creswell Elementary Bucket Drum Team, Heavy is the Head, Big D’s Blues Band, Dirty Redd Band, and the Shreveport Second Line Brass Band. For the full schedule, click here.

One of the more unique aspects of the festival is the Clash of the Artists Competition. Four local artists will compete to create the poster design for the 2023 Highland Jazz and Blues Festival. This year’s competitors are Dominique Ogd Mclemore, Alex Richardson, Erica Garcia, and Amy McDonald. Stop by and cheer these artists on!

In addition to all of the great music, walk around the park to visit and shop the artists and food vendors as well.

Related Topic: Find more festivals here in our Fall Festival Guide.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.