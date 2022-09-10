Ask the Doctor
INTERVIEW: Niccqueta Varmall speaks on etiquette training

The Swann School of Protocol
The Swann School of Protocol(swannschool.com)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking to pick up new skills this weekend, you might want to try an etiquette class.

On Friday, Sept. 9, KSLA sat down with Shreveport area experts on etiquette training that’s available in the ArkLaTex. Niccqueta Varmall with the new Swann School of Protocol spoke with KSLA’s Kori Johnson Friday afternoon. The school just celebrated its grand opening.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

