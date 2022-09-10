Ask the Doctor
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident.

Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated / misdemeanor B. He was booked into the Upshur County Jail with bond set at $1,500, then released upon posting bond.

Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.

