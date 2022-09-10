Dry and more comfortable weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today is looking to be the most eventful day of the forecast and it’s not even all that exciting. We have some widely scattered showers out there across parts of the ArkLaTex, as planned. Also as planned they will dwindle considerably after the sun goes down. Lows tonight are looking to drop to the mid and upper-60s overnight with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow sees a slight chance for an isolated shower or two but that is about it. Any sort of shower that pops up will do so along the first fall-like cold front we will be seeing in the Region this year. We have had a low-pressure system sitting over the SE U.S. that has amplified the heat-driven chances for showers over the last several days. That low is moving out and taking most of the moisture with it and the cold front is bringing a much drier airmass to the ArkLaTex. Highs tomorrow are expected to reach the low-90s and the sun will be shining. Lows tomorrow night will be a bit cooler, looking at the mid-60s.

With that aforementioned cold front comes a forecast that is hard to put into words because very little will be occurring. It’s not going to be out of control hot, we’re not going to see anything regarding significant rain chances, and we are not going to see extremes in any direction. Sunny skies, clear nights. Highs in the mid to upper-80s and low-90s. Lows in the mid to low-60s and upper-50s. Will definitely be good star gazing weather if you can get out of the light pollution of a city.

