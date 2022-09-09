Ask the Doctor
United Way of Texarkana hopes to raise $900,000 this year

United Way of Greater Texarkana(United Way of Greater Texarkana Facebook page)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A major ArkLaTex fundraising campaign kicked off on Friday, Sept. 9, with thousands of residents expected to reap the benefits.

Today marked the beginning of the 2022-2023 United Way Campaign. This year, their goal is to raise $900,000.

“We’ve got a great team assembled. We’ve got a great cabinet and this community really gets behind United Way. They know the $900,000 we are trying to raise stays right here,” said David Mims, campaign chairman.

The United Way in Texarkana was established in 1924 and now includes nine Ark. and Texas counties. Officials say their services continue to grow.

“We are going to turn heaven and Earth trying to reach this $900,000 goal,” said Mim.

The organization Mission Texarkana has a certified nursing assistant program that was made possible by the United Way. The group is a life-sustaining service organization for those experiencing extreme poverty, homelessness or food insecurity.

Graduation for the program also took place today.

“They have been a huge benefit to us throughout the year. I think it’s been 22 years United Way have supported us. They have supported us for 22 years and we have graduated countless individuals who have gone on to success because of the efforts of United Way,” said Cody Howard with Mission Texarkana.

