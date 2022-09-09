SPD searching for missing 22-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black 2007 Toyota Prius.

Jones’ family says they are concerned because her 23rd birthday is this Sunday.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

