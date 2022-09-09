Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SPD searching for missing 22-year-old

ShaToria Jones, 22
ShaToria Jones, 22(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black 2007 Toyota Prius.

Jones’ family says they are concerned because her 23rd birthday is this Sunday.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman killed in Cedar Grove after being shot in neck ID’d by coroner’s office
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
One person was shot the night of Sept. 8, 2022, in the parking lot of Texas Liquor Stop in the...
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Etiquette training course
INTERVIEW: Etiquette training course
One person was killed and another was injured in this two-vehicle wreck just north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
LSUS held their 12th annual Bullying Prevention and 17th annual Suicide Prevention Conference.
LSUS hosts annual conferences on bullying, suicide prevention
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting