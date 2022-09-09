SPD invites community to National Night Out Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is inviting all members of the community to the National Night Out Parade, with the goal of giving crime and drugs a going away party.

The event starts on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. and the parade will travel from the 400 block of Texas Street to the 600 block. This parade is being held to give the community a chance to gather in fellowship and learn about National Night Out. Neighbors are encouraged to get to know each other and law enforcement to build better relationships and to help prevent crime.

SPD is partnering with several others for this event, including the Shreveport Fire Department, the City of Shreveport, Community Renewal International, and Crime Stoppers.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity to bring our communities together,” said SPD in a statement. “We’d like to reach our goal of 300 registered block parties, so we’re asking all of you to register to host a block party on October 4th during National Night Out!”

To sign up for your own neighborhood block party, visit https://buff.ly/3oDVbhx

