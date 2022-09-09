Ask the Doctor
Shirtless burglar caught on camera breaking into McDonald’s on Kings Highway

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently investigating the early morning burglary of a fast food restaurant.

Police say on Aug. 6 around 4:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 1100 block of Kings Highway about a burglary at the McDonald’s. During the investigation, detectives watched surveillance video of the suspect. Police are now trying to identify that person.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 to leave an anonymous tip.

PHOTOS FROM SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

