Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La....
A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La. caught fire Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon.

The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.

A shed behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road caught fire somehow.

A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La....
A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La. caught fire Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.(KSLA)
A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La....
A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La. caught fire Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.(KSLA)
A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La....
A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La. caught fire Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.(KSLA)
A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La....
A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La. caught fire Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.(KSLA)

No other details are available at this time. This story will be updated when more is known.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman killed in Cedar Grove after being shot in neck ID’d by coroner’s office
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
One person was shot the night of Sept. 8, 2022, in the parking lot of Texas Liquor Stop in the...
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
Gator caught in Mississippi
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake

Latest News

These are some of the items recovered when Caddo sheriff’s deputies arrested four teens in...
4 teens accused of burglarizing vehicles parked at apartment complex in Blanchard; mother also arrested
Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule...
Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one
The McDonald's in the 1100 block of Kings Highway in Shreveport, La. was burglarized during the...
Shirtless burglar caught on camera breaking into McDonald’s on Kings Highway
SPD is hosting a parade for National Night Out, on Texas Street, downtown Shreveport.
SPD invites community to National Night Out Parade