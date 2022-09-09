SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon.

The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.

A shed behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road caught fire somehow.

A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La. caught fire Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (KSLA)

No other details are available at this time. This story will be updated when more is known.

