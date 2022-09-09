Ask the Doctor
Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club holding Steak and Burger Fundraiser

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club is holding its big Steak and Burger Fundraiser with cooking provided by Louisiana Smoke House.

The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club fundraiser is being held Sept. 22 at its building located at 2821 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, starting at 6 p.m.

All funds raised will be going towards helping children who often fall through the cracks by uplifting them and showing them that better days are coming, according to Vanessa Brown of The Salvation army. The funds will be used to help feed the children that are part of the club and help provide educational resources, ensuring all of the children feel loved.

The event will be showcasing a few of the great kids of the Boys and Girls Club and the keynote speaker will be Sgt. Rodney Bradley of the Shreveport Police Department and leader of Shreveport’s local nonprofit, Young Distinguished Gentlemen.

Attendees will have a choice between a burger or steak, cooked by Louisiana Smoke House, and will have the option to buy a mystery box to see if they will win a prize.

To purchase tickets or to get more information, visit https://www.giveforgoodnla.org/salvationarmybgclub or call their number at 318-636-3313.

