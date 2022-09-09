Ask the Doctor
Sabine Parish man dies when pickup hits guardrail, overturns on DeSoto highway

Preliminary investigation shows he was not wearing a seat belt, LSP reports
Troopers say both drivers were killed in separate crashes on Highway 6 near Hempstead after...
Troopers say both drivers were killed in separate crashes on Highway 6 near Hempstead after being ejected from their vehicles.(Jamal Smalls)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEAR KEACHI, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died when his pickup hit a guardrail and overturned in DeSoto Parish, authorities report.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 on Louisiana Highway 5 south of Kalmbach Road just south of the village of Keachi.

It claimed the life of 34-year-old Eric Sweet, of Many, according to Louisiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation shows he was driving a 2016 Ram pickup south on LA 5 when, for as yet unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck the guardrail.

Sweet, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeSoto Parish coroner.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

“Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash,” Trooper Jonathan Odom said. “Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.”

Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

The roadway was closed while authorities investigated the crash.

LSP’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 27 fatal crashes which have resulted in 30 deaths this year.

