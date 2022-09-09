Ask the Doctor
McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s. And no, it’s not another appearance of the McRib.

Starting Sept. 14, for a limited time, the fast-food giant is bringing back its cheese danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

