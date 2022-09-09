LSUS hosts annual conferences on bullying, suicide prevention

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Continuing Education Department at LSUS held their 12th annual Bullying Prevention and 17th annual Suicide Prevention Conference on Friday, Sept. 9.

The event provides continual training for professionals to earn three general and three ethics Continuing Education Units.

“We always look forward to hosting conferences on our campus that have an impact for our community. These past few years have been particularly difficult; we need to ensure we’re supporting our children through these times and addressing these challenges. We’re happy to support the efforts of bullying and suicide prevention here at LSUS,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, vice chancellor of strategic initiatives for LSUS.

The conference focused on opportunities and solutions for suicide evaluation, prevention, intervention, collaboration and training to identify different types of bullying.

