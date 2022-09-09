A few Saturday showers during an otherwise nice weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! I am in for Jeff this evening and the weather is looking to turn out pretty nice going into this weekend and next week. Let’s start with tonight, lows will drop to the upper-60s and low-70s with mostly clear skies. Not expecting anything in terms of precipitation this evening or into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be a nice day for the most part. Highs will be approaching the 90-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow also sees the highest rain chances, I’m calling 40%. Don’t go canceling any plans if they’re in the outdoors, this will be only a few showers, widely scattered is how I would describe it. At this time it mainly looks to affect the eastern and northeastern counties and parishes of the viewing area as the showers will build and move in from that direction. Of course, heat is the main culprit and the chances will dwindle after the sun goes down. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s and low-70s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, it will be another nice day, maybe even very nice. Highs in the low-90s are to be expected and it will be mildly humid, nothing major but you’ll feel it. A slight, and I mean a slight chance for a pop-up shower during Sunday afternoon.

On to the Extended Forecast and what I would call “fall-like” mornings in the ArkLaTex. Morning lows may drop into the upper-50s Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in more rural areas. This will be due to very clear conditions and dryer air moving into the region. The clear skies overnight will allow for the heat of the day, which will still be getting close to 90, to escape into the atmosphere, these will be great stargazing nights.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.