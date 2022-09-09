Fantastic Friday followed by a couple weekend showers

(KSLA) - Friday will have gorgeous weather with lots of sunshine and no chance of rain. There will also be lower humidity. That humidity will increase again over the weekend due to some showers returning Saturday.

Good and happy Friday! Today will have fantastic weather since there will be no chance of rain with only a few passing clouds this afternoon. You’ll need your sunglasses and not your umbrella as you head out the door. The humidity should also come down a little bit more! So it will feel even better! Temperatures will remain warm but not hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The feels like temperature will be right in line with the actual temperature since the humidity will be lower.

This upcoming weekend will have a shot to see a little rain return again. Saturday is currently at a 20% chance for a few showers. These will be coming from the east moving to the west. So unless this changes, Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas have the best shot to see any rain. In other words, the rain should be along and east of I-49. Even then, I do not expect a washout. Sunday will go back to being dry with no chance for showers. The humidity will go back up over the weekend due to the increase in moisture causing some of the rain. Temperatures both day will get up to the mid to upper 80s. There’s a possibility a few locations will get back to the lower 90s by Sunday.

Okay, hold your breath folks. There are signs of FALL on its way next week! A cold front is expected to passing through late on Sunday and early Monday. This should not bring us any rain, but will drop the temperature a bit. Temperatures Monday will warm up to the lower to mid 80s! The humidity will be a bit lower as well! But, it only gets better! Tuesday morning should have temperatures fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s! This will be lowest temperatures have been since May of this year. Then the humidity Tuesday should be even lower!

Then Wednesday and Thursday will also be beautiful days! There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. The humidity will still be low, so it will feel fantastic. The feels like temperature will be very close if not below the actual temperature. So it will be ideal weather to get out and enjoy! Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and lower 90s on Thursday.

In the tropics, Earl is still a hurricane. This has now passed just east of Bermuda. Thankfully this storm will remain out at sea. Two other areas we are watching is in the Atlantic. One has a 40% chance to develop in the next 5 days and the other is only at 20%. Even if one or the other does form, there appears to be no threat at all from these systems. Fiona will be the next name off the list.

Have a fantastic Friday and an even better weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.