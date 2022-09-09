Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one

New time capsule to be opened in 2072
Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule...
Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule that was buried there 50 years ago.(Kate Stow)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Communities members in Atlanta gathered Friday morning to open a time capsule, originally sealed and buried on Sept. 9, 1972, exactly 50 years ago to the day.

Kate Stow, who was present for the original burial, planned the event; she says she wanted to bring together community members and relatives alike to see history from the people of the town’s past.

Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule...
Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule that was buried there 50 years ago.(Kate Stow)
Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule...
Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule that was buried there 50 years ago.(Kate Stow)
Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule...
Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule that was buried there 50 years ago.(Kate Stow)

Some people in attendance were relatives of those who buried items in the capsule back in ‘72. A group of students from the local high school also attended the event to create a new time capsule, which will be opened in another 50 years, in 2072.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman killed in Cedar Grove after being shot in neck ID’d by coroner’s office
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
One person was shot the night of Sept. 8, 2022, in the parking lot of Texas Liquor Stop in the...
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
Gator caught in Mississippi
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake

Latest News

These are some of the items recovered when Caddo sheriff’s deputies arrested four teens in...
4 teens accused of burglarizing vehicles parked at apartment complex in Blanchard; mother also arrested
A storage building behind a home in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, La....
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
The McDonald's in the 1100 block of Kings Highway in Shreveport, La. was burglarized during the...
Shirtless burglar caught on camera breaking into McDonald’s on Kings Highway
SPD is hosting a parade for National Night Out, on Texas Street, downtown Shreveport.
SPD invites community to National Night Out Parade