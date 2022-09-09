Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Communities members in Atlanta gathered Friday morning to open a time capsule, originally sealed and buried on Sept. 9, 1972, exactly 50 years ago to the day.

Kate Stow, who was present for the original burial, planned the event; she says she wanted to bring together community members and relatives alike to see history from the people of the town’s past.

Community members gathered in Atlanta, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to dig up a time capsule that was buried there 50 years ago. (Kate Stow)

Some people in attendance were relatives of those who buried items in the capsule back in ‘72. A group of students from the local high school also attended the event to create a new time capsule, which will be opened in another 50 years, in 2072.

