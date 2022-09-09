Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one
New time capsule to be opened in 2072
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Communities members in Atlanta gathered Friday morning to open a time capsule, originally sealed and buried on Sept. 9, 1972, exactly 50 years ago to the day.
Kate Stow, who was present for the original burial, planned the event; she says she wanted to bring together community members and relatives alike to see history from the people of the town’s past.
Some people in attendance were relatives of those who buried items in the capsule back in ‘72. A group of students from the local high school also attended the event to create a new time capsule, which will be opened in another 50 years, in 2072.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.