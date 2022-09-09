Ask the Doctor
Clean Slate Botanicals holding grand opening in downtown Shreveport

By Brittney Hazelton
Sep. 9, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new shop downtown promises to provide completely natural scented candles, deodorants, and care products for face and skin care.

Ben Whalen is a Shreveport Native who returned after a decade away in Chicago, IL. After spending his time at a creative desert corporate job, Whalen decided to relocate back home and pursue his dreams of creating his own businesses.

Whalen began by creating Ben’s Body Basics in 2017 and now is establishing his new brand, Clean Slate Botanicals. The shop’s grand opening is Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center, located at 717 Crockett Street, in downtown Shreveport.

“I started this company after a long journey towards an awakening of the conscious. I learned through my life experiences, just how amazing our bodies are and how incredibly important it is to serve and protect them with things that are truly good for them.”

Ben Whalen, https://www.bensbodybasics.com/

Whalen established his original business, Ben’s Body Basics to provide truly natural products to his customers. He believes every ingredient is something you can pronounce or easily identify and should not be such a daunting task. Whalen’s intention is to empower his customers against harmful and harsh chemicals.

For more information about Ben Whalen’s products, visit https://www.bensbodybasics.com/ or see the Clean Slate Boitanical’s event on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1248496535708423.

