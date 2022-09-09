Chief Smith ‘pleased’ with public input on new substations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport first responders are still taking public input on where they could build new substations.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, leaders met inside the Independence Stadium Skybox.

Last year, Shreveport voters approved a $70 million bond package for public safety. Part of that goes towards police substations.

Chief Wayne Smith said he’s pleased with the public input so far.

“We received probably six or seven other locations to consider, and I’m very happy about that,” he said.

This was the last of a series of forums both SPD and SFD held.

