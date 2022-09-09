Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

Discussion focused on not only getting grant money to help establish an Amtrak corridor through north Louisiana, but also on other funds coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress, which sets aside money for rail service.

Service across louisiana would link Dallas to Atlanta: two of the country’s biggest population centers.

“Amtrak comes to Marshall and takes a left and goes to Chicago. If you want to get to the East Coast, you have to go to Chicago first, then cut over. This route would establish a 340 odd mile link between Bossier and Meridian, which would complete the transcontinental route because right now, there’s a void on that,” said Richard Anderson, chairman of the I-20 Corridor Council.

The meeting also discussed gaining access rights to the tracks needed for the Amtrak trains to travel between the two cities.

