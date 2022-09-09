16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old girl has been located safely after police issued a runaway juvenile notice last week.

Family members told police they last saw Kaniya Hunt Wednesday morning (Sept. 7) and believed she was picked up by a ride-share vehicle after school that day.

Police said Monday the girl was located in good health and had been reunited with her family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.