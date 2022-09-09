Ask the Doctor
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says

The teen has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 7
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left for school on September 7, 2022.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old girl has been located safely after police issued a runaway juvenile notice last week.

Family members told police they last saw Kaniya Hunt Wednesday morning (Sept. 7) and believed she was picked up by a ride-share vehicle after school that day.

Police said Monday the girl was located in good health and had been reunited with her family.

