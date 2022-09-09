Ask the Doctor
$150k project to bring lights to downtown Texarkana’s courthouse

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas and Ark. (KSLA) - The Courthouse Square Connections Project(CSCP) group has set its sights on more upgrades to the U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana.

CSCP has plans to feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons, with the intention of adding some illumination and beauty to the downtown nights. The project is anticipated to be finished for Texarkana’s 150th founding celebration in 2023.

“This project is more than just an installment of lights. It’s an opportunity to illuminate an area of our growing downtown, furthering the development and revitalization that’s already happening in a big way. This lighting is going to add to our community celebrations, enhance the safety of our downtown, and serve as a symbol of unity for Texarkana, USA. It’s going to be awesome,” stated Dr. Ben DuBois, member of the Courthouse Square Connections group.

The total cost of the project is $150,000 with $87,500 already raised. Current funding sources include the Texas Commission on the Arts ($27,500), Patterson Troike Foundation ($20,000), the City of the Texarkana Arkansas ($20,000), and the City of Texarkana Texas ($20,000).

According to Bill FitzGibbons’ website, the artist has fabricated sculptures for over 30 years, and he has completed over 30 public art projects and performances in five different countries. The Texas State Legislature announced FitzGibbons as the Official State Artist during the 82nd Legislative Session in 2012. With an environmentally conscious approach to public art, FitzGibbons has embraced the use of computerized LED lighting systems to illuminate structures of all types.

Animation example of the lighting project for the courthouse
The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is composed of David Orr, Jay Ellington, Dr. Ben DuBois, Andrew Clark, Tyler Richards, Kayla Wood, Brandy Early, Natalie Haywood, Keith Beason, Jennifer Unger, and Velvet Cool.

For more information, or to donate to the project please call Natalie Haywood at 903-792-7191.

