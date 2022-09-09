1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street.

Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

No information has been released about a possible suspect nor on how the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

