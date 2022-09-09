Ask the Doctor
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street.

One person was shot the night of Sept. 8, 2022, in the parking lot of Texas Liquor Stop in the 1600 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City, according to police.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

No information has been released about a possible suspect nor on how the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

