1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

One person was killed and another was injured in this two-vehicle wreck just north of...
One person was killed and another was injured in this two-vehicle wreck just north of Texarkana, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.

The wreck remains under investigation.

