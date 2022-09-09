1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.

The wreck remains under investigation.

One person was killed and another was injured in this two-vehicle wreck just north of Texarkana, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (KSLA)

