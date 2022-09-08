Virtual reality training program hopes to educate caregivers on at-home medical care

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport-Bossier is a hub for all things health and technology, and that position is solidifying.

Health and technology are colliding as a California virtual reality company, BioflightVR, introduces virtual reality training into hospitals and residential homes.

Officials say the training is intended to educate parents and caregivers so they can take care of children properly after surgery. Proponents of the tech say this will save money on resources.

“At the time of diagnosis they can learn more about the procedures, all of our high end visuals are available to them for those procedures. They work through being educated on how to care for their child once they leave the hospital. We wanted to make sure that both inside the hospital and outside of the hospital, they have an opportunity to educate and train and go through in these virtual environments and learn how to care for these children properly,” said Rik Shorten, co-founder of BioflighVR.

BioflightVR says this training is already being used by students at Ochsner LSU Health, and that the opportunity will also provide new jobs in the future.

