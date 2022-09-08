Ask the Doctor
Sunny skies with a hint of Autumn

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! This is a reasonably uneventful forecast for the ArkLaTex for the first time in a hot minute. If you are looking for your rain chances you can stop reading here, we have no significant rain chances over the next few days. As for today, highs in the upper-80s are expected throughout the region with sunny skies all around. The humidity will also be held at bay, with it not feeling vastly uncomfortable. Lows tonight will be getting cooler, the upper-60s.

Speaking of cooler temperatures, looking ahead to the extended forecast, we are seeing the chance for cooler temperatures in the region even more than what we will see tonight. Futuretrack into Tuesday and Wednesday is showing some morning lows in the low-60s and quite possibly, the upper-50s. Still little for rain chances as well.

Now back to the forecast and looking ahead to your Friday, a similar situation. Sunny skies, highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. The weekend is looking largely similar too, with a small chance for some very isolated showers, don’t cancel your weekend plans over them.

