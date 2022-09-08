Ask the Doctor
SPD investigating homicide in Cedar Grove neighborhood

SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle.

Officials say a 21-year-old woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Additional details are slim as there is an active homicide investigation.

No suspects have been named, however police say they are currently pursing leads.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

