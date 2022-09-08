SPD investigating homicide in Cedar Grove neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle.

Officials say a 21-year-old woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Additional details are slim as there is an active homicide investigation.

No suspects have been named, however police say they are currently pursing leads.

