Shreveport man arrested on child sex crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly committing child sex crimes.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Jorge Gomez-Vasquez, 29, molested and had sex with a child on two separate occasions. Officials say he molested a juvenile in 2019 and had intercourse with a juvenile in 2022.

Gomez-Vasquez was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center back on Aug. 7 on charges of molestation of a juvenile and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Ray Saunders at 318-422-7097.

