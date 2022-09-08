LSU Health Shreveport to administer COVID, monkeypox vaccines at Pride in the Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews from LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging threats will be on site this weekend to administer COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.

Vaccines will be available at Pride in the Park from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Betty Virginia Park, located at 3901 Fairfield Ave.

The vaccinations are being administered at the event’s walk-up clinic. No appointments are needed.

Here’s the criteria for anyone seeking a monkeypox vaccine:

The following individuals are eligible for monkeypox vaccinations, in line with criteria given by the Louisiana Department of Health:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes, but is not limited to , people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

For more information about monkeypox, visit LSUHS’s website here.

Below is information on COVID-19 vaccines at this year’s event:

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine

Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine

Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series

Everyone over 50 may get a second booster five months after their original booster

Anyone interested is asked to provide their ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine site. Those without insurance are still eligible for the vaccine.

