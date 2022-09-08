A little weekend rain, but quiet and pleasant conditions settle in next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain chances are down, but not entirely out of the forecast through the weekend. A cold front early next week will bring a small hint of fall mainly in the form of lower humidity and some cooler nights.

We’ll stay quiet heading into this evening. Temperatures will drop out of the 80s and back into the 70s.

Overnight look for mostly clear skies and slightly less mugginess. Temperatures will settle back into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday is looking warm again, but less humid than we’ve seen this week. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The humidity will return over the weekend along with the chance for some rain mainly along and east of I-49 on Saturday. Dry weather should return Sunday but it’s going to stay hot and muggy. Highs Saturday will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday looks a little hotter with highs back around 90.

A cold front moves in on Monday, but rain looks unlikely. It will usher in a nice drop in the humidity that should last through much of next week. Highs Monday will be in the mid 80s. By Monday night temperatures will head down into the low to mid 60s. Tuesday looks sunny and pleasantly warm with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll gradually heat up the rest of the week into the upper 80s to low 90s. Morning lows should stay comfortable in the 60s. Dry weather and sunshine are likely through the end of the week.

In the tropics we’re tracking strengthening Hurricane Earl which could reach Category 4 status by Friday. The good news is that Earl should stay well off the East Coast of the U.S. and not have any direct impacts. A couple of other tropical waves behind Earl could develop in the next few days, but should remain out to sea.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

