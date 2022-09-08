Ask the Doctor
GETTING ANSWERS: Jogging safety tips

By Kori Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a woman was killed while out jogging in Memphis, many are concerned about their safety while exercising.

FULL STORY>>> Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, killing of Eliza Fletcher

Dr. Shelley Armstrong, director of Kids on the Run, provided some jogging safety tips for those in the community.

Q: How can joggers in the community practice safe habits?

A: I think the most important thing to do is to find a group to run with. That is one thing I love about this city, is that we have a tremendous running community. No matter your age, or ability, or pace, you can find a group to run with.

Q: What are top risks joggers face?

A: Other than your common running injuries, traffic accidents are a risk, falling, animal attacks and of course assault.

Q: Are there resources for joggers and their families to stay connected

A: Garmin is a great watch but it also can provide tracking apps for your friends or family. Strava has a really great system where you can provide three people with a individualized link that will give them live time access to where you are on your run. Another one is React Mobile and that’s a personal safety app.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

You can find information on running events and groups for people of all ages and skill levels, here.

