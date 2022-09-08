Ask the Doctor
Demolition begins at Fair Grounds Field

By Tayler Davis and Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Major demolition is beginning at Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, crews brought in large equipment to start the process. Over the last week, crews got rid of trash and debris from inside the stadium.

Before demolition was approved, Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control had the responsibility of removing the stadium’s bat infestation.

[RELATED: Fair Grounds Field demolition to start soon]

Many residents have spoken out against the demolition, suggesting the facility could be renovated. Several restoration efforts have been made since 2012, but none were successful.

