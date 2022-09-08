City of Shreveport looks to add more affordable housing to area through War Room Initiative

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport has goals to help bring more affordable housing to communities in need.

Bonnie Moore is the community development director for the City of Shreveport. She says they started the War Room Initiative back in December of 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city.

“We convened nonprofits, for profits, developers, and various organizations to discuss the housing needs in our city. It was probably about 70 organizations and individuals, and we met to look at the needs and attack them in a way that was tactical, strategic, and deliberate,” she said.

This is why they wanted to start the War Room Initiative.

“Many of our neighborhoods are currently under attack, and we have to address the social, environmental, and economic needs of these communities,” Moore said.

Participants in the program must adhere to strict requirements.

“The next step was for them to go out and look within in a six-block area to see what type of housing needs were in that area,” Moore said.

Then, city leaders made a plan.

“They would apply for request for a proposal that we had issued through some funding that we received through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,” said Moore.

Moore says a number of those who participated had to go through a four-week process to develop their proposal to make sure they met the RFP (request for proposal) guidelines. Moore says 30 agencies went through all four weeks of the process, and of those 30, they received 15 applications. Currently, they’re in the review process.

“We have not done our threshold review yet and we are trying to complete that. Once we complete this review, it will go to an underwriter and then we will rate and rank them and we will select about six to seven agencies to fund, " she said.

