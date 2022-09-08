Ask the Doctor
CenterPoint Energy Foundation awards $125k grant to community orgs. for rental/mortgage assistance

A special ceremony was held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 as CenterPoint Energy Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grant money to help support community organizations in northwest Louisiana.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A special ceremony was held Thursday, Sept. 8 as CenterPoint Energy Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grant money to help support community organizations in northwest Louisiana.

Leaders from CenterPoint gathered at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport Thursday morning to award $125,000 for rental and mortgage assistance to Providence House and the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.

Mayors Adrian Perkins and Tommy Chandler were in attendance, as well as Senator Greg Tarver and Commissioner Francis Campbell.

CenterPoint officials say they made the donation with struggling families in mind.

“A little goes a long way and if you’re able to help one family stay in their home and help with that mortgage and rental assistance, that trickles down through the whole family, with kids staying in school, so every dollar definitely counts,” said Trey Kuchar, senior vice president of natural gas for CenterPoint.

