Suspect in custody after hours-long chase across Memphis

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis.

Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis.

That man was later identified as Kelly, who had an active warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder issued Wednesday.

His criminal history also includes attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Those charges stem from an arrest in 2020.

Ezekiel Kelly
Ezekiel Kelly(Memphis Police Department)

Police say Kelly’s first shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. He posted live footage of himself pointing guns and shooting people on Facebook and Instagram throughout the evening.

Police across the city pursued Kelly for hours. Police in West Memphis and Southaven also assisted in the pursuit.

Southaven police say he crossed the state line and stole a Dodge Challenger from a customer at Raceway on Stateline Road.

Multiple areas of the city were placed on lockdown Wednesday night in response to the active shooter alert. MATA services were shut down and AutoZone Park was evacuated during a Redbirds game. That game has since been postponed, and MATA is back in service.

Kelly crashed the Challenger in Whitehaven and was arrested in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road near 9:30 p.m.

