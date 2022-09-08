Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

$1 million bond set for wanted man arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after chase

Loaded AR pistol found in back seat with 3 unrestrained kids
(WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together Tuesday night (Sept. 6) to capture a wanted fugitive.

Frankie Tillman, 35, was wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

CPSO officials say around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night, narcotics agents spotted Tillman on Weinstock Street in the city’s Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was captured, officials say. Agents report finding 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, as well as three children in the back seat not wearing seat belts. Officials also say there was a loaded AR pistol in the back seat with the children.

“This criminal has been charged numerous times for violent crimes and illegally possessing guns and continues to take advantage of our ‘let’s make a deal’ justice system,” Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said. “Now he is also endangering the lives of our young children. This has to stop!”

Officials say Tillman was taken into custody at Milam Street and Pierre Avenue on outstanding warrants for attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Additionally, Tillman was charged with another count of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, flight from an officer, three counts of cruelty to a juvenile, three counts of violation of child passenger restraint law, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Tillman’s bond was set at more than $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Jorge Luis Gomez-Vasquez, DOB: 11/5/1992
Shreveport man arrested on child sex crimes
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman killed in Cedar Grove after being shot in neck ID’d by coroner’s office
Darren Dew, 32
Shreveport man charged with 1,695 counts of child porn, animal sexual abuse
City of Mansfield under boil advisory until further notice