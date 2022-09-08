$1 million bond set for wanted man arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together Tuesday night (Sept. 6) to capture a wanted fugitive.

Frankie Tillman, 35, was wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

CPSO officials say around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night, narcotics agents spotted Tillman on Weinstock Street in the city’s Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was captured, officials say. Agents report finding 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, as well as three children in the back seat not wearing seat belts. Officials also say there was a loaded AR pistol in the back seat with the children.

“This criminal has been charged numerous times for violent crimes and illegally possessing guns and continues to take advantage of our ‘let’s make a deal’ justice system,” Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said. “Now he is also endangering the lives of our young children. This has to stop!”

Officials say Tillman was taken into custody at Milam Street and Pierre Avenue on outstanding warrants for attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Additionally, Tillman was charged with another count of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, flight from an officer, three counts of cruelty to a juvenile, three counts of violation of child passenger restraint law, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Tillman’s bond was set at more than $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.