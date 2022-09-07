Ask the Doctor
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish.

Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:

  • Tory Burch
  • Louis Vuitton
  • Yves Saint Laurent
  • Golden Goose
  • Adidas
  • Gucci
  • Nike
  • Chanel

Baker is currently out on bond after posting an $8,000 bail. Baker was the subject of a KSLA Investigates story back in June. Many women contacted KSLA saying they had purchased items from Baker, and in many cases, never received what they ordered. A number of women also said they requested refunds, but never got their money back.

“We want our residents to know when you buy counterfeit products, you are supporting forced child labor in third world countries where most of these products are manufactured,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Baker reportedly sold counterfeit items such as throw pillows, hoodies, and sweatpants. As of the publication of this report, some of the women who made purchases through Boujee Babes say they are still waiting for refunds.

The Shreveport Police Department says the women who made complaints about Baker with their office have since reached an agreement with her. They continue to urge anyone who feels they may have been a victim to come forward.

KSLA reached out to Baker and her lawyer; no response has been received at this time.

Baker is due in court in October.

