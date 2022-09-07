Town of Vivian issues precautionary boil advisory

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - As a precaution, the Town of Vivian is issuing a boil advisory on September 7.

The advisory was put in place following the cleaning of the Town of Vivian Water System’s water treatment plant.

This is for all customers on the Town of Vivian Water System.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

