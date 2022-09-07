Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Town of Vivian issues precautionary boil advisory

This is for all customers on the Town of Vivian Water System.
The advisory was put in place following the cleaning of the Town of Vivian Water System's water...
The advisory was put in place following the cleaning of the Town of Vivian Water System's water treatment plant.(U.S. Air Force)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - As a precaution, the Town of Vivian is issuing a boil advisory on September 7.

The advisory was put in place following the cleaning of the Town of Vivian Water System’s water treatment plant.

This is for all customers on the Town of Vivian Water System.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Jasmine and Jonathan Buckner
2 wanted after deadly shooting in Shreveport
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport

Latest News

Caddo Parish Middle Magnet student named as one of Top 300 middle school scientists.
Shreveport student named among top middle school scientists in country
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges
The Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau is seeking to create a master plan to rebrand and make...
Shreveport-Bossier town hall meetings scheduled for rebranding area
SBCTB is inviting the public to share their opinions and ideas.
Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau rebranding town hall meetings