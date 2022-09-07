Ask the Doctor
Shreveport student named among top middle school scientists in country

Caddo Parish Middle Magnet student named as one of Top 300 middle school scientists.
Caddo Parish Middle Magnet student named as one of Top 300 middle school scientists.(Broadcom Foundation)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student from Shreveport is among the top middle school scientists in the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS, the nation’s premier STEM competition for middle school students.

Maya Trutschl, an 8th grade student at Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, was selected out of 1,807 of the best students from 47 states and three territories. She’s now considered one of the top middle school scientists in the country.

Trutschl’s project is titled, Microcontroller-Driven Remote HVAC Monitoring System for a Greener Planet.

The Top 300 MASTERS in 2022 each receive a $125 award from DoD STEM. The program seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers, and innovators to solve the grand challenges of the 21st century.

On Sept. 21, 30 of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS will be named finalists. They will be selected by a panel of scientists, engineers, and educators from around the nation. The finalists will be competing for over $100,000, including the coveted $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize, the $10,000 DoD STEM Talent Award, the $10,000 Lemelson Award for Invention, the $10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation, the $10,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement, and the $5,000 Broadcom Coding with Commitment Award.

Learn more at http://broadcomfoundation.org/, or follow its Twitter (@BroadcomSTEM), Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

To see the full list of the Top 300 students, visit https://www.societyforscience.org/broadcom-masters/2022-top-300-masters/.

