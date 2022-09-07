Ask the Doctor
Shreveport-Bossier town hall meetings for rebranding area

Community leaders looking to create a destination masterplan
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourism Bureau is inviting the public to share their ideas about how to attract more people to the area.

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourism Bureau (SBCTB) has begun bringing together community leaders and local organizations to help develop their plan to rebrand Shreveport and Bossier City and create a destination master plan.

The big announcement about the plan is expected to happen next year, but currently, planning is at the research stage. Brittney Dunn of the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce(SBAACC), Liza Johnson of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce (BCC), and SBCTB is inviting the public to give their input at upcoming town hall meetings to help shape the future of the area by attracting new visitors and businesses.

Town hall meeting schedule:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Southern University, Alphonse Jackson Junior Hall from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 8 at Bossier Parish Community College, Louisiana Tech Academic Success Center, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept 9 at Market 104 Restaurant, Hilton Downtown, from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

If you are unable to make it to the town halls, the SBCTB plans to send out a resident survey in the future.

For more information or to get updates on the new plan, visit https://www.shreveport-bossier.org/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VisitShreveportBossier

