Rain becomes more limited through the rest of the week

(KSLA) - Rain chances are going down over the next few days. Showers and storms will be hard to come by to end the week. A little rain is possible Saturday before going dry again Sunday.

Good Wednesday morning! Today will have a few showers mostly in the morning, before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. So grab the umbrella as you head out the door, but also your sunglasses for on your way home. The rain will not last very long, and I think many of you will get away without a single drop! Still though, it’s best to have the umbrella just in case. Temperatures are also expected to be slightly cooler, warming up to the mid to upper 80s. There may be only one or two locations that see the 90 degree mark. Humidity will still be high today so it will feel like to mid 90s.

Thursday will have some very pretty weather. There should be lots of sunshine no rain. I am forecasting more sunshine, so you’ll likely need your sunglasses on this day. Reason for that is because a stalled out cold front will be moving farther away from us to the south and east. This will take the showers away from us, and likely most of the clouds too! With the front moving south, that will help keep temperatures under control with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will also drop slightly!

Friday will also have no chance of rain with a few passing clouds. You’ll need your sunglasses as you head out the door. So far the end of the week looks to be very nice! The humidity should also come down a little bit more! So it will feel even better! Temperatures will remain warm but not hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This upcoming weekend will have a shot to see a little rain return again. Saturday is currently at a 30% chance for a few showers. These will be coming from the east moving to the west. So unless this changes, Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas have the best shot to see any rain. In other words, the rain should be along and east of I-49. Even then, I do not expect a washout. Sunday will go back to being dry with no chance for showers. Temperatures both day will get up to the mid to upper 80s. There’s a possibility a few locations will get back to the lower 90s by Sunday.

Okay, hold your breath folks. There are signs of FALL on its way next week! A cold front is expected to passing through late on Sunday and early Monday. This should not bring us any rain, but will drop the temperature a bit. Temperatures Monday will warm up to the lower to mid 80s! The humidity will be a bit lower as well! But, it only gets better! Tuesday morning should have temperatures fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s! This will be lowest temperatures have been since May of this year. Then the humidity Tuesday should be even lower! This still requires watching to see exactly how cool it will get for sure, but early indications show this is a likely scenario! Fingers crossed!

In the tropics, we still have Hurricane Danielle in the northern Atlantic. This is no threat at all as it slowly drifts off to the north. Earl is now also a hurricane. This should pass just east of Bermuda. As it does so, it is expected to strengthen up to possibly a major hurricane. Thankfully this will remain out at sea. Two other areas we are watching is in the Atlantic coming off the coast of Africa. One has a 60% chance to develop in the next 5 days and the other is only at 20%. Even if one or the other does form, there appears to be no threat at all from these systems.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and an even better rest of the week!

