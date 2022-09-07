Pride in the Park Family Festival being held at Betty Virginia Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) has announced that the Pride in the Park Family Festival is returning to Betty Virginia Park, and they are inviting everyone to enjoy the celebrations.

Pride in the Park Family Festival is happening on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m at Betty Virginia Park. Before the pandemic, the event celebrated the lives of northwest Louisiana’s LGBTQ+ community and now the festivities are returning.

Festival activities:

Food trucks

Community booths

Vendors

Entertainment and more!

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to settle in for the festive afternoon, well-behaved pets on leashes are also welcome.

This event has no entry fee.

“ For years, being LGBTQ+ or having an LGBTQ+ family member was something people didn’t talk about, or if they did, they did it in hushed tones. This meant the only voices that people heard were the ones completely distorting and misrepresenting the lives of LGBTQ people,” said PACE in a statement. “This is happening again as those loud voices are trying to make LGBTQ people invisible so that the truth of their actual lives remains hidden. Sadly, too many LGBTQ people still face daily senseless discrimination yet strive, just like everyone else, to lead meaningful productive lives.”

For more information about PACE, Northwest Louisiana’s leading advocacy organization for the gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer, and transgender community, go to www.pacelouisiana.org or check out its Facebook at www.facebook.com/pacelouisiana.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.