Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Pride in the Park Family Festival being held at Betty Virginia Park

Pride in the Park Family Festival returning to Betty Virginia Park
Pride in the Park Family Festival returning to Betty Virginia Park(Live 5)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) has announced that the Pride in the Park Family Festival is returning to Betty Virginia Park, and they are inviting everyone to enjoy the celebrations.

Pride in the Park Family Festival is happening on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m at Betty Virginia Park. Before the pandemic, the event celebrated the lives of northwest Louisiana’s LGBTQ+ community and now the festivities are returning.

Festival activities:

  • Food trucks
  • Community booths
  • Vendors
  • Entertainment and more!

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to settle in for the festive afternoon, well-behaved pets on leashes are also welcome.

This event has no entry fee.

“ For years, being LGBTQ+ or having an LGBTQ+ family member was something people didn’t talk about, or if they did, they did it in hushed tones. This meant the only voices that people heard were the ones completely distorting and misrepresenting the lives of LGBTQ people,” said PACE in a statement. “This is happening again as those loud voices are trying to make LGBTQ people invisible so that the truth of their actual lives remains hidden. Sadly, too many LGBTQ people still face daily senseless discrimination yet strive, just like everyone else, to lead meaningful productive lives.”

For more information about PACE, Northwest Louisiana’s leading advocacy organization for the gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer, and transgender community, go to www.pacelouisiana.org or check out its Facebook at www.facebook.com/pacelouisiana.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Jasmine and Jonathan Buckner
2 wanted after deadly shooting in Shreveport
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport

Latest News

The Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau is seeking to create a master plan to rebrand and make...
Shreveport-Bossier town hall meetings for rebranding area
SBCTB is inviting the public to share their opinions and ideas.
Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau rebranding town hall meetings
A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base lands Aug. 16, 2022, on the flight line at...
Barksdale seeks honorary commanders
Furever Friends: Meet Lucky
Furever Friends: Meet Lucky