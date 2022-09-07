Hint of fall possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A quieter weather pattern is taking shape through the weekend as rain chances start drying up for a change. We’re also tracking a cold front that will arrive at the start of next week and may bring a small hint of fall with it in the form of much lower humidity and slightly lower temperatures.

We’ll stay warm and humid for the rest of today with just a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 in most areas. The chance of rain is 20% or less in most spots.

Little, if any, rain is expected overnight. Look for mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Outside of stray shower across the southern ArkLaTex Thursday, we’ll see a mostly sunny and dry day. Temperatures will heat back up into the upper 80s with a slight drop in the humidity. Friday is looking dry with more sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

A few showers or storms may return to mainly parts of north Louisiana on Saturday. Look for partly cloudy and warm conditions with highs in the upper 80s again. Sunday is looking dry across the area with highs around 90.

A cold front arrives on Monday and will usher in a slight temperature drop and a much more noticeable change in the humidity. Highs early in the week will be in the mid 80s with sunny and dry conditions expected. With the lower humidity and slightly cooler air we can expect to see some comfortable nights with lows in the low to mid 60s likely. By midweek the afternoon temperatures will start creeping back toward 90, but the humidity should remain low.

The tropics remain active with Hurricanes Earl and Danielle spinning over the Atlantic. Danielle is expected to weaken in the next few days, but Earl could gain major hurricane status. Neither will impact the United States, but Earl may get close enough to the island of Bermuda to bring tropical storm conditions there before heading back out to sea. Two other areas of potential development are showing up in the eastern Atlantic, but neither shows any tendency of making it across the Atlantic to the U.S.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

