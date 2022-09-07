Drago’s coming to Margaritaville in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is coming to Bossier City, and it will be housed inside the Margaritaville Resort Casino.

The casino posted on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 7 that Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, known for its charbroiled oysters, is set to open its seventh location inside Margaritaville.

Drago’s serves a mix of Cajun, Creole, and New Orleans style food. The original location opened in Metairie back in 1969 by Drago and Klara Cvitanovich. Their son now runs the business.

No date was provided for when the new restaurant will open its door.

