Dozens gather for special meeting regarding Shreveport’s healthcare insurance for 2023

Dozens of people gathered Sept. 7, 2022, for a special meeting about the City of Shreveport's health insurance benefits for 2023.
Dozens of people gathered Sept. 7, 2022, for a special meeting about the City of Shreveport's health insurance benefits for 2023.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of people gathered Wednesday afternoon for a meeting about the latest healthcare plans for active and retired employees of the City of Shreveport.

The special meeting at 600 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway got underway at 3 p.m.

The city has said that the Healthcare Trust Fund Board is selecting BlueCross BlueShield as the provider for 2023. Several current and former employees have spoken out against the city’s decision to change their insurance provider.

Meanwhile, Willis-Knighton Health System has said that city employees and retirees could pay more in out-of-pocket costs if they choose to go to the WK hospital system.

[MORE: Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees]

“The proposed options include only Christus and Ochsner/LSU hospitals and doctors in Tier 1, pushing WK down to Tier 2. Employees/retirees who choose Tier 2 providers would likely pay more out-of-pocket costs, as is customary with tiered plans,” states a news release sent out by the health system. “If this is the case, employees/retirees who choose to continue receiving services from their WK doctors and hospitals would be financially penalized.”

Several people voiced their concerns directly to the Healthcare Trust Fund Board on Aug. 17.

The city has warned that it cannot continue to absorb millions in rising healthcare costs and that changes would be coming for the 2023 enrollment period.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn what came out of today’s meeting.

