Dixie Youth Baseball World Series coming to Bossier in 2024

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tommy Chandler has confirmed the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series will be coming to Bossier in 2024.

The series will take place at the Tinsley Park Sports Complex.

As many as 70 teams will be coming to the city! The event is scheduled to begin on July 25 and will run through Aug. 7.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more from Mayor Chandler.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.