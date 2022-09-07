Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Dixie Youth Baseball World Series coming to Bossier in 2024

Tinsley Park Sports Complex
Tinsley Park Sports Complex(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tommy Chandler has confirmed the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series will be coming to Bossier in 2024.

The series will take place at the Tinsley Park Sports Complex.

As many as 70 teams will be coming to the city! The event is scheduled to begin on July 25 and will run through Aug. 7.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more from Mayor Chandler.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Lee "Leroy" Buckner, DOB: 11/30/1979
3rd person wanted in connection with deadly shooting on North Market
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss to Florida St.; previews home opener against Southern
Barbe football player goes viral with syrup
Barbe football player goes viral with syrup
Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against LSU.
Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23
LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU fans react to first game of season