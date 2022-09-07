British consul makes stops in ArkLaTex for tree-planting ceremonies

(KSLA) - A representative of the British government is making rounds in the ArkLaTex, stopping in both Shreveport and Texarkana on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The purpose of the tour is celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, and to show that the UK is a “modern and dynamic partner” of the U.S. The tour is also making stops in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

The team is participating in a global sustainability initiative to plant trees; it’s called the Queen’s Green Canopy. A number of tree-planting ceremonies will be held throughout the tour. In addition, the team is also hosting town hall events to meet with local businesses and community leaders to discuss economic links between the two countries.

British Consul Gen. Richard Hyde took part in planting trees as part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

“The aim of this tour is to focus on cities outside the ‘Texas Triangle’ (Houston, Dallas, Austin/San Antonio). This will enable us to engage with a wide range of politically influential and economically important communities and groups. Whilst honouring Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne and enhancing the environment with tree plantings, we also hope to demonstrate that the UK is a modern and dynamic partner of Louisiana, a leading centre of culture, music and sport and a world class centre of innovation and science,” said Hyde.

One tree was planted on the Texas A&M University campus.

President and CEO of AR-TX REDI Rob Sitterley invited the consul to the area to experience the ArkLaTex region. The organization is designed to bring economic growth to the region.

“An important mission is to bring businesses here from overseas. They have to have real good confidence that Texarkana can handle a company they are going to bring here,” he said.

The consul also attended a tree-planting ceremony at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.